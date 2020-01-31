Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Patrick Dempsey, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have always appreciated Patrick Dempsey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Dempsey right now? On Google Trends Patrick Dempsey had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 79. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Patrick Dempsey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.3. so by that measure, Patrick Dempsey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Dempsey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Dempsey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Dempsey are also searching for these related terms: ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey greys, patrick dempsey movies, patrick dempsey wife, greys anatomy, patrick dempsey young, derek shepherd, patrick dempsey 2019, film patrick dempsey, patrick dempsey age, eric dane, patrick dempsey and ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey instagram, meredith grey, justin chambers, patrick dempsey kids, patrick dempsey racing, sandra oh, enchanted, patrick dempsey net worth, patrick dempsey height, mark sloan, katherine heigl, mcdreamy and how old is patrick dempsey.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Dempsey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones