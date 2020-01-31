Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Wiz Khalifa, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Wiz Khalifa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Wiz Khalifa right now? On Google Trends Wiz Khalifa had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Wiz Khalifa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.8. so by that measure, Wiz Khalifa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Wiz Khalifa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Wiz Khalifa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Wiz Khalifa are also searching for these related terms: snoop dogg wiz khalifa, snoop dogg, see you again, see you again wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa song, wiz khalifa 2019, wiz khalifa songs, wiz khalifa net worth, wiz khalifa promises, wiz khalifa video, wiz khalifa weed, black and yellow, snoop dogg and wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa age, amber rose, wiz khalifa dead, wiz khalifa movie, young wild and free wiz khalifa, charlie puth, wiz khalifa amber rose, wiz khalifa black and yellow, wiz khalifa album, wiz khalifa son, high school and wiz khalifa roll up.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Wiz Khalifa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones