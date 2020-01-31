Hello! I have found some curious things on John Krasinski, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like John Krasinski, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Krasinski right now? On Google Trends John Krasinski had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare John Krasinski’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.8. so by that measure, John Krasinski has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Krasinski never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Krasinski has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for John Krasinski are also searching for these related terms: john krasinski emily blunt, emily blunt, jack ryan john krasinski, jack ryan, the office, john krasinski the office, john krasinski wife, john krasinski jenna fischer, jenna fischer, quiet place, john krasinski height, john krasinski movie, john krasinski movies, a quiet place john krasinski, a quiet place, john krasinski and emily blunt, john krasinski net worth, john krasinski kids, steve carell, how tall is john krasinski, office cast, quiet place 2, rainn wilson, jack ryan season 2 and jim halpert.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Krasinski, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones