Hello! I have found some fun facts on Ashlee Simpson, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have always appreciated Ashlee Simpson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashlee Simpson right now? On Google Trends Ashlee Simpson had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Ashlee Simpson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.0. so by that measure, Ashlee Simpson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashlee Simpson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashlee Simpson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Ashlee Simpson are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson, ashlee simpson ross, ashlee simpson pieces of me, ashlee simpson snl, ashlee simpson kids, pieces of me, lindsay lohan, evan ross, ashlee simpson husband, ashlee simpson net worth, pete wentz, ashlee simpson 2019, jamie lynn spears, ashlee simpson songs, benji madden, ashlee simpson lip sync, lyrics pieces of me ashlee simpson, ashlee simpson love, backstreet boys, ashlee simpson boyfriend, ashlee simpson nose job, ashlee simpson instagram, jamie foxx and who is ashlee simpson married to.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashlee Simpson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones