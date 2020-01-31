Hello! I have found some interesting information on Blake Shelton, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Blake Shelton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Shelton right now? On Google Trends Blake Shelton had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Blake Shelton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.0. so by that measure, Blake Shelton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Shelton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Shelton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Shelton are also searching for these related terms: blake shelton gwen, gwen stefani blake shelton, gwen stefani, gwen and blake shelton, blake shelton and gwen stefani, blake shelton miranda lambert, blake shelton songs, miranda lambert, blake shelton age, nobody but you blake shelton, nobody but you, blake shelton married, how old blake shelton, the voice, blake shelton tour, blake shelton the voice, blake shelton wife, how old is blake shelton, blake shelton net worth, blake shelton gwen song, blake shelton home, blake shelton christmas, gwen stefani age, blake shelton new song and blake shelton gwen stefani song.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Shelton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones