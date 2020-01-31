What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Mario Lopez, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mario Lopez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mario Lopez right now? On Google Trends Mario Lopez had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Mario Lopez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Mario Lopez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mario Lopez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mario Lopez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Mario Lopez are also searching for these related terms: mario lopez wife, mario lopez saved by the bell, saved by the bell, mario lopez net worth, mario lopez age, mario lopez extra, mario lopez instagram, melissa joan hart, george lopez, mario casas, hija de mario lopez, mario lopez estrada, how old is mario lopez, pablo lopez, how tall is mario lopez, mario lopez christmas movie, mario lopez net worth 2019, saved by the bell cast, mario lopez height, mario lopez magician, what happened to mario lopez, is mario lopez married, mario lopez el perico, mario lopez kids and ac slater.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mario Lopez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones