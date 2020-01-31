What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Tracy Morgan, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tracy Morgan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tracy Morgan right now? On Google Trends Tracy Morgan had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Tracy Morgan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.3. so by that measure, Tracy Morgan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tracy Morgan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tracy Morgan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Tracy Morgan are also searching for these related terms: tracy morgan accident, tracy morgan net worth, tracy morgan walmart, eddie murphy, chris rock, tracy morgan wife, tracy morgan show, tracy morgan car accident, tracy morgan settlement, tracy morgan bugatti, tracy morgan jimmy fallon, kevin hart, the last og, eddie murphy net worth, tracy morgan walmart settlement, tracy morgan movies, tracy morgan walmart accident, tracy morgan tour, bruce willis tracy morgan, tracy morgan kids, tracy morgan age, tracy jordan, who is tracy morgan, tracy morgan and bruce willis and tracy morgan coma.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tracy Morgan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones