What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Bruno Mars, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Bruno Mars, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bruno Mars right now? On Google Trends Bruno Mars had a popularity ranking of 73 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 77 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Bruno Mars’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.8. so by that measure, Bruno Mars is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bruno Mars never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bruno Mars has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Bruno Mars are also searching for these related terms: bruno mars lyrics, bruno mars songs, bruno mars song, bruno mars just the way you are, just the way you are, grenade bruno mars, count me bruno mars, bruno mars count on me, count on me, grenade, when i was your man, bruno mars when i was your man, bruno mars mp3, marry you bruno mars, marry you, bruno mars 2020, youtube bruno mars, bruno mars funk, lagu bruno mars, bruno mars 24k, uptown funk, uptown funk bruno mars, lazy song bruno mars, bruno mars uptown funk and bruno mars 2019.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bruno Mars, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones