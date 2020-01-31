Hello! I have found some fun facts on Milo Ventimiglia, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Milo Ventimiglia, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Milo Ventimiglia right now? On Google Trends Milo Ventimiglia had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Milo Ventimiglia’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.4. so by that measure, Milo Ventimiglia is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Milo Ventimiglia never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Milo Ventimiglia has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Milo Ventimiglia are also searching for these related terms: this is us, gilmore girls, milo ventimiglia gilmore girls, alexis bledel, milo ventimiglia wife, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, milo ventimiglia movies, mandy moore, the art of racing in the rain, milo ventimiglia age, jess gilmore girls, this is us cast, jack this is us, justin hartley, milo ventimiglia girlfriend, milo ventimiglia young, alexis bledel and milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, milo ventimiglia dog movie, john ventimiglia, hayden panettiere, sylvester stallone, milo anthony ventimiglia, milo ventimiglia height and milo ventimiglia mouth.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Milo Ventimiglia, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones