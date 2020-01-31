What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Natalie Portman, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Natalie Portman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natalie Portman right now? On Google Trends Natalie Portman had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Natalie Portman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.0. so by that measure, Natalie Portman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Natalie Portman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natalie Portman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Natalie Portman are also searching for these related terms: natalie portman star wars, star wars, natalie portman keira knightley, keira knightley, natalie portman movie, padme, natalie portman padme, natalie portman movies, age natalie portman, thor, natalie portman thor, leon natalie portman, leon, film natalie portman, phantom menace, natalie portman in star wars, natalie portman phantom menace, hayden christensen, amidala, black swan, natalie portman black swan, natalie portman 2019, star wars 1, closer and padme star wars.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natalie Portman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones