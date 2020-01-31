Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kesha, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have always appreciated Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.8. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: kesha ratuliu, kesha lyrics, kesha tik tok, tik tok, kesha ortega, kesha raising hell, praying kesha, raising hell, kesha 2019, kesha songs, tak mau berubah kesha ratuliu, kesha rose, kesha 2020, lagu kesha ratuliu, keisha, kesha wafda, kesha tour, kesha instagram, mantan kesha ratuliu, kesha album, kesha tik tok lyrics, praying kesha lyrics, timber kesha, kesha woman and kesha ama.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones