Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.2. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd sophia bush, chicago pd, this is us, sophia bush one tree hill, sophia bush chad michael murray, one tree hill, chad michael murray, chicago pd cast, sophia bush instagram, sophia bush dating, jesse lee soffer, sophia bush 2019, marina squerciati, hilarie burton, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, this is us cast, chad michael murray and sophia bush, bethany joy lenz, sophia bush net worth, sofia bush, sophia bush easy, chicago fire, erin chicago pd, brooke davis and sophia bush feet.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones