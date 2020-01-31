Hello! I have found some interesting information on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.7. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: dennis rodman net worth, michael jordan, dennis rodman basketball, kobe bryant, dennis rodman gay, dennis rodman stats, dennis rodman 2019, dennis rodman number, dennis rodman kim jong un, dennis rodman height, kim jong un, 30 for 30 dennis rodman, carmen electra dennis rodman, scottie pippen, dennis rodman jersey, dennis rodman shoes, is dennis rodman gay, dennis rodman kids, dennis rodman north korea, dennis rodman madonna, carmen electra, who is dennis rodman, madonna, dennis rodman movie and lebron james.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones