Hello! I have found some fun facts on Benedict Cumberbatch, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Benedict Cumberbatch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benedict Cumberbatch right now? On Google Trends Benedict Cumberbatch had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 86 nine days ago, 83 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 81 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 82. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Benedict Cumberbatch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.1. so by that measure, Benedict Cumberbatch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Benedict Cumberbatch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benedict Cumberbatch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Benedict Cumberbatch are also searching for these related terms: sherlock, benedict cumberbatch sherlock, benedict cumberbatch sherlock holmes, sherlock holmes, benedict cumberbatch movies, 1917, grinch benedict cumberbatch, martin freeman, hobbit benedict cumberbatch, hobbit, 1917 benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch 1917, dr strange, benedict cumberbatch the grinch, benedict cumberbatch names, doctor strange, benedict cumberbatch penguin, tom hiddleston, the grinch, benedict cumberbatch wife, benedict cumberbatch name generator, imdb benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch age, benedict cumberbatch star trek and benedict cumberbatch smaug.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benedict Cumberbatch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones