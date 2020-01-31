Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Alessandra Ambrosio, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alessandra Ambrosio, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alessandra Ambrosio right now? On Google Trends Alessandra Ambrosio had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Alessandra Ambrosio’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.0. so by that measure, Alessandra Ambrosio is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alessandra Ambrosio never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alessandra Ambrosio has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Alessandra Ambrosio are also searching for these related terms: adriana lima, instagram alessandra ambrosio, victoria secret, candice swanepoel, alessandra ambrosio husband, alessandra ambrosio height, gisele bündchen, victoria secret models, heidi klum, doutzen kroes, alessandra ambrosio age, alessandra ambrosio lyrics, izabel goulart, alessandra amoroso, alessandra ambrosio young, alessandra ambrosio insta, alessandra ambrosio feet, behati prinsloo, alessandra ambrosio daily mail and alessandra ambrosio diet.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alessandra Ambrosio, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones