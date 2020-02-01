What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.4. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin wife, alec baldwin movie, alec baldwin roast, hailey baldwin, alec baldwin trump, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin snl, kim basinger alec baldwin, snl, kim basinger, alec baldwin kim basinger, alec baldwin movies, alec baldwin brothers, stephen baldwin, ireland baldwin, baldwin brothers, alec baldwin net worth, alec baldwin daughter, alec baldwin young, alec baldwin age, roast of alec baldwin, beetlejuice alec baldwin, meryl streep, justin bieber and alec baldwin instagram.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones