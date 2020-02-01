Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on LeAnn Rimes, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated LeAnn Rimes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is LeAnn Rimes right now? On Google Trends LeAnn Rimes had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 73 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare LeAnn Rimes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.2. so by that measure, LeAnn Rimes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that LeAnn Rimes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how LeAnn Rimes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for LeAnn Rimes are also searching for these related terms: leann rimes songs, leann rimes blue, blue, how do i live leann rimes, leann rimes eddie cibrian, eddie cibrian, leann rimes husband, leann rimes 2019, brandi glanville, leann rimes net worth, leann rimes i need you, leann rimes coyote ugly, leann rimes how do i live lyrics, leanne rimes, leann rimes instagram, blue leann rimes lyrics, shania twain, leann rimes christmas songs, leann rimes children, leann rimes the rose, how old is leann rimes, coyote ugly, what happened to leann rimes, i need you leann rimes lyrics and who is leann rimes married to.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding LeAnn Rimes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones