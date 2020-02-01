Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Amanda Peet, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amanda Peet, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Peet right now? On Google Trends Amanda Peet had a popularity ranking of 91 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Amanda Peet’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.2. so by that measure, Amanda Peet is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Peet never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Peet has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Peet are also searching for these related terms: ashton kutcher, 2012, amanda peet movies, amanda peet 2019, the whole nine yards, amanda peet husband, rosanna arquette, amanda peet age, muy parecido al amor and jack nicholson.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Peet, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones