Hello! I have found some curious things on John Mayer, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like John Mayer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Mayer right now? On Google Trends John Mayer had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 74 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare John Mayer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.5. so by that measure, John Mayer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Mayer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Mayer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for John Mayer are also searching for these related terms: john mayer lyrics, gravity, john mayer gravity, john mayer songs, new light john mayer, john mayer song, john mayer tour, john mayer guitar, taylor swift john mayer, john mayer chords, taylor swift, john mayer live, paper doll john mayer, daughters john mayer, john mayer daughters, john mayer 2020, john mayer free fallin, jessica simpson, john mayer jessica, john mayer gravity lyrics, john mayer dead, john mayer jessica simpson, john mayer instagram, gravity lyrics and free fallin.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Mayer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones