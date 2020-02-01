What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Dave Navarro, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Dave Navarro, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dave Navarro right now? On Google Trends Dave Navarro had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 84 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Dave Navarro’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.8. so by that measure, Dave Navarro has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dave Navarro never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dave Navarro has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Dave Navarro are also searching for these related terms: ink master, dave navarro band, red hot chili peppers, dave navarro red hot chili peppers, carmen electra, dave navarro tattoos, oliver peck, john frusciante, dave navarro 2019, anthony kiedis and dave navarro wife.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dave Navarro, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones