Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jamie Lynn Spears, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have always appreciated Jamie Lynn Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Lynn Spears right now? On Google Trends Jamie Lynn Spears had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Jamie Lynn Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.1. so by that measure, Jamie Lynn Spears is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Lynn Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Lynn Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Lynn Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears, zoey 101, jamie lynn spears instagram, jamie lynn spears kids, jamie lynn spears daughter, jamie lynn spears age, dan schneider, victoria justice, how old is jamie lynn spears, ashlee simpson, jamie lynn spears 2019, britney spears sister, zoey 101 cast, lindsay lohan, jamie lynn spears net worth, jamie lynn spears baby daddy, jamie lynn spears husband, jamie lynn spears pregnancy, hilary duff, justin timberlake, jamie foxx and austin butler.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Lynn Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones