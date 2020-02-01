Hello! I have found some interesting information on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.5. so by that measure, Martha Stewart has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart cookies, martha stewart christmas, martha stewart turkey, martha stewart recipes, martha stewart jail, snoop martha stewart, martha stewart snoop dogg, snoop dogg, martha stewart living, martha stewart tree, martha stewart home, martha stewart roast, snoop and martha stewart, martha stewart prison, macys martha stewart, martha stewart net worth, macys, martha stewart thanksgiving, martha stewart show, martha stewart and snoop dogg, martha stewart christmas tree, martha stewart collection, martha stewart cooking, martha stewart kitchen and martha stewart pancakes.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones