Hello! I have found some fun facts on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.0. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: you, you shay mitchell, shay mitchell baby, shay mitchell pretty little liars, matte babel, pretty little liars, peach you, shay mitchell husband, you cast, shay mitchell instagram, shay mitchell baby name, dollface, shay mitchell baby daddy, shay mitchell dollface, you netflix, ashley benson, lucy hale, shay mitchell age, shay mitchell ethnicity, elizabeth lail, pll, troian bellisario, shay mitchell pregnant, shay mitchell boyfriend and sasha pieterse.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones