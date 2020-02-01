Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kelly Rowland, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Rowland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Rowland right now? On Google Trends Kelly Rowland had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Kelly Rowland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.4. so by that measure, Kelly Rowland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Rowland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Rowland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Rowland are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, kelly rowland lyrics, kelly rowland nelly, nelly, kelly rowland son, kelly rowland christmas, motivation kelly rowland, kelly rowland net worth, kelly rowland songs, motivation, dilemma kelly rowland, michelle williams, kelly rowland 2019, kelly rowland husband, kelly rowland instagram, kelly rowland christmas movie, kelly rowland age, kelly rowland and beyonce, stole kelly rowland, kelly rowland work, kelly rowland fabletics, david guetta kelly rowland, motivation lyrics, motivation kelly rowland lyrics and nelly ft kelly rowland.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Rowland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones