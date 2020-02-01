Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jesse James, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like Jesse James, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jesse James right now? On Google Trends Jesse James had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Jesse James’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.7. so by that measure, Jesse James is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jesse James never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jesse James has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Jesse James are also searching for these related terms: jesse and james, assassination of jesse james, the assassination of jesse james, jesse james decker, robert ford, jesse st james, jessie james, jesse james movie, sandra bullock jesse james, sandra bullock, billy the kid, frank james, jesse james west, jesse james wife, jesse james film, jesse james hollywood, the assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford, just like jesse james, assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford, cher jesse james, jesse lingard, kat von d, jesse st james glee, jesse james nfl and jesse james outlaw.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jesse James, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones