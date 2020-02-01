Hello! I have found some curious things on Kate Upton, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kate Upton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Upton right now? On Google Trends Kate Upton had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Kate Upton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.1. so by that measure, Kate Upton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Upton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Upton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Upton are also searching for these related terms: kate upton hot, kate upton boobs, kate upton sexy, kate upton instagram, kate upton 2019, kate upton bikini, kate upton justin verlander, kate upton movie, justin verlander, kate upton leaked, alexandra daddario, kate upton net worth, kate hudson, kate upton sports illustrated, kate upton age, sports illustrated, kate upton pics, kate upton photos, margot robbie, the other woman, jennifer lawrence, kate upton reddit, scarlett johansson, layover and kate upton baby.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Upton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones