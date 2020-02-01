Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Lenny Kravitz, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lenny Kravitz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lenny Kravitz right now? On Google Trends Lenny Kravitz had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Lenny Kravitz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.4. so by that measure, Lenny Kravitz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lenny Kravitz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lenny Kravitz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Lenny Kravitz are also searching for these related terms: lenny kravitz lyrics, lenny kravitz 2020, zoe kravitz, lisa bonet, lisa bonet lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz again, lenny kravitz low, jason momoa lenny kravitz, jason momoa, lenny kravitz scarf, lenny kravitz 2019, fly away lenny kravitz, fly away, lenny kravitz tour, lenny kravitz youtube, here to love lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz daughter, julie zenatti, julie zenatti lenny kravitz, lenny kravitz wife, lenny kravitz songs, lenny kravitz concert, hunger games lenny kravitz, dom perignon and i belong to you.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lenny Kravitz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones