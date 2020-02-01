What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Bradley Cooper, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Bradley Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bradley Cooper right now? On Google Trends Bradley Cooper had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Bradley Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.4. so by that measure, Bradley Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bradley Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bradley Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Bradley Cooper are also searching for these related terms: gaga, bradley cooper lady gaga, bradley cooper gaga, lady gaga, gaga and bradley cooper, lady gaga and bradley cooper, bradley cooper irina, bradley cooper star is born, star is born, bradley cooper movie, irina shayk, bradley cooper irina shayk, film bradley cooper, a star is born bradley cooper, a star is born, shallow, shallow bradley cooper, bradley cooper movies, bradley cooper grammy, bradley cooper 2019, brad pitt, brad pitt bradley cooper, shallow lady gaga bradley cooper, bradley cooper wife and lady gaga shallow.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bradley Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones