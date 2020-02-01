Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kim Cattrall, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like Kim Cattrall, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kim Cattrall right now? On Google Trends Kim Cattrall had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Kim Cattrall’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.2. so by that measure, Kim Cattrall has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kim Cattrall never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kim Cattrall has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Kim Cattrall are also searching for these related terms: sarah jessica parker, sarah jessica parker kim cattrall, sarah jessica parker and kim cattrall, kim cattrall 2019, kristin davis, kim cattrall mannequin, kim cattrall instagram, mannequin, cynthia nixon, police academy, kim cattrall young, kim cattrall age, porkys, big trouble in little china, kim cattrall brother, samantha jones, police academy cast and how old is kim cattrall.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kim Cattrall, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones