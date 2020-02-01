Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Cristiano Ronaldo, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have always appreciated Cristiano Ronaldo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cristiano Ronaldo right now? On Google Trends Cristiano Ronaldo had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.8. so by that measure, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cristiano Ronaldo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cristiano Ronaldo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Cristiano Ronaldo are also searching for these related terms: messi, cristiano ronaldo juventus, juventus, cristiano ronaldo 2019, lionel messi cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, instagram cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo real madrid, real madrid, neymar, serie a, cristiano ronaldo 2020, georgina, gol cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo net worth, barcelona, cristiano ronaldo jr, cr7, cristiano ronaldo cr7, cristiano ronaldo portugal, portugal, champions, cristiano ronaldo news, dybala and cristiano ronaldo wife.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones