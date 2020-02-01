Hello! I have found some curious things on Gilles Marini, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have always appreciated Gilles Marini, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gilles Marini right now? On Google Trends Gilles Marini had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 95 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 0 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 0 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 0 three days ago, 0 two days ago, 92 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 0. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Gilles Marini’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.1. so by that measure, Gilles Marini has regressed. But in any case Gilles Marini can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-01-31, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Gilles Marini has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Gilles Marini.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gilles Marini, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones