What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jake Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally am a big fan of Jake Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jake Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Jake Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Jake Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.0. so by that measure, Jake Gyllenhaal is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jake Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jake Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Jake Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal movies, jake gyllenhaal movie, is jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal film, jake gyllenhaal wife, tom holland jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, tom holland, jake gyllenhaal girlfriend, taylor swift, jake gyllenhaal taylor swift, maggie gyllenhaal, spider man jake gyllenhaal, spider man, maggie jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal heath ledger, hugh jackman jake gyllenhaal, heath ledger, enemy, jake gyllenhaal 2019, prisoners jake gyllenhaal, spiderman, southpaw and jake gyllenhaal enemy.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones