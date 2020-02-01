What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Rihanna, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally am a big fan of Rihanna, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rihanna right now? On Google Trends Rihanna had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Rihanna’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.6. so by that measure, Rihanna is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rihanna never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rihanna has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Rihanna are also searching for these related terms: rihanna lyrics, rihanna songs, beyonce, rihanna song, rihanna 2019, rihanna chris brown, rihanna stay, chris brown, stay, rihanna instagram, fenty, rihanna net worth, fenty rihanna, rihanna drake, drake, diamonds, diamonds rihanna, rihanna boyfriend, umbrella rihanna, umbrella, rihanna hassan, work rihanna, eminem, hassan jameel and hassan jameel rihanna.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rihanna, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones