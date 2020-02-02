What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Kellan Lutz, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Kellan Lutz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kellan Lutz right now? On Google Trends Kellan Lutz had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Kellan Lutz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.7. so by that measure, Kellan Lutz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kellan Lutz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kellan Lutz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Kellan Lutz are also searching for these related terms: kellan lutz twilight, twilight, hercules, kellan lutz wife, ashley greene, fbi most wanted, twilight cast and kellan lutz movies.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kellan Lutz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones