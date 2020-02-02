What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Gavin Rossdale, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Gavin Rossdale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gavin Rossdale right now? On Google Trends Gavin Rossdale had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Gavin Rossdale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.2. so by that measure, Gavin Rossdale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gavin Rossdale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gavin Rossdale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Gavin Rossdale are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani, gwen stefani gavin rossdale, blake shelton, bush, gwen stefani kids, gavin rossdale 2019, gavin rossdale net worth, gavin rossdale age, miranda lambert, gavin rossdale girlfriend, gavin rossdale children, gwen stefani ex, gavin rossdale instagram, gwen stefani age, gavin rossdale gay, sophia thomalla and gavin rossdale wife.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gavin Rossdale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones