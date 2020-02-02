Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Queen Latifah, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Queen Latifah, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Queen Latifah right now? On Google Trends Queen Latifah had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Queen Latifah’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.8. so by that measure, Queen Latifah has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Queen Latifah never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Queen Latifah has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Queen Latifah are also searching for these related terms: queen latifah movies, queen latifah movie, is queen latifah, queen latifah little mermaid, queen latifah 2019, queen latifah net worth, queen latifah wife, queen latifah taxi, taxi, queen latifah holiday, queen latifah age, queen latifah ursula, queen latifah gay, little mermaid live, movie with queen latifah, queen latifah songs, set it off, set it off queen latifah, queen latifah married, steve martin, queen latifah baby, queen latifah partner, queen latifa, last holiday and will smith.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Queen Latifah, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones