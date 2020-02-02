Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jaden Smith, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally am a big fan of Jaden Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaden Smith right now? On Google Trends Jaden Smith had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 91 three days ago, 91 two days ago, 90 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Jaden Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.7. so by that measure, Jaden Smith is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaden Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaden Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Jaden Smith are also searching for these related terms: jaden smith will smith, will smith, is jaden smith, jaden and will smith, jaden smith and will smith, karate kid jaden smith, jaden smith gay, karate kid, jaden smith tyler, jaden smith 2019, willow smith, jaden smith tyler the creator, tyler the creator, jaden smith age, jaden smith lyrics, jaden smith is gay, justin bieber, will smith son jaden, justin bieber jaden smith, jaden smith net worth, will smith son, jaden smith will smith son, jaden smith boyfriend, icon and tyler the creator and jaden smith.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaden Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones