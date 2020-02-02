Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Matthew Broderick, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Matthew Broderick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Broderick right now? On Google Trends Matthew Broderick had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Matthew Broderick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.0. so by that measure, Matthew Broderick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Broderick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Broderick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Broderick are also searching for these related terms: ferris bueller, sarah jessica parker matthew broderick, sarah jessica parker, matthew broderick movies, matthew broderick accident, jennifer grey, matthew broderick daybreak, daybreak, matthew broderick car accident, sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick, matthew broderick rick and morty, godzilla, matthew broderick killed, danny devito, matthew broderick net worth, godzilla matthew broderick, matthew broderick danny devito, matthew broderick broadway, matthew broderick wife, mia sara, matthew broderick christmas movie, matthew broderick netflix, ferris bueller day off, ferris bueller cast and inspector gadget.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Broderick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones