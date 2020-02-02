Hello! I have found some fun facts on Ellen Page, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Ellen Page, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ellen Page right now? On Google Trends Ellen Page had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Ellen Page’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.7. so by that measure, Ellen Page has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ellen Page never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ellen Page has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Ellen Page are also searching for these related terms: juno, ellen page umbrella academy, ellen page last of us, ellen page movies, ellen page wife, inception, ellen page emma portner, umbrella academy, emma portner, ellen page game, beyond two souls, ellen page the last of us, ellen page trailer park boys, trailer park boys, kate mara ellen page, the last of us, ellen degeneres, ellen page age, ellen page height, ellen page feet, ellen page video game, ellen page instagram, ellen page imdb, kate mara and the umbrella academy.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ellen Page, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones