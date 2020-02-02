Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Emma Watson, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Emma Watson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Watson right now? On Google Trends Emma Watson had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Emma Watson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.7. so by that measure, Emma Watson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Watson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Watson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Watson are also searching for these related terms: harry potter, harry potter emma watson, emma watson daniel radcliffe, daniel radcliffe, emma watson tom felton, tom felton, emma watson 2019, emma stone, emma watson hermione, hermione, rupert grint, little women emma watson, little women, emma watson age, emma watson movies, instagram emma watson, emma watson hot, emma watson net worth, hermione granger, emma watson boyfriend, emma watson sexy, emma watson film, emma watson dating, film emma watson and harry potter cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Watson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones