Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Hugh Grant, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Hugh Grant, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Grant right now? On Google Trends Hugh Grant had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Hugh Grant’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.4. so by that measure, Hugh Grant is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Grant never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Grant has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Grant are also searching for these related terms: hugh grant movies, love actually, love actually hugh grant, hugh grant film, hugh grant wife, hugh grant julia roberts, julia roberts, hugh grant 2019, hugh grant children, matthew mcconaughey, notting hill hugh grant, notting hill, hugh grant matthew mcconaughey, young hugh grant, hugh grant meryl streep, meryl streep, elizabeth hurley, anna eberstein, colin firth, hugh grant christmas, emma thompson hugh grant, hugh grant elizabeth hurley, hugh grant age, emma thompson and hugh grant sandra bullock.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Grant, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones