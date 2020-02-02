Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lana Del Rey, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally am a big fan of Lana Del Rey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lana Del Rey right now? On Google Trends Lana Del Rey had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 68 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lana Del Rey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Lana Del Rey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lana Del Rey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lana Del Rey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Lana Del Rey are also searching for these related terms: lana del rey lyrics, love lana del rey, lana del rey norman rockwell, norman rockwell, lana del rey boyfriend, video games, lana del rey tour, video games lana del rey, lana del rey songs, lana del rey young, lana del rey 2019, summertime lana del rey, lana del rey grammy, born to die, lana del rey sean larkin, born to die lana del rey, sean larkin, love lana del rey lyrics, lana del rey album, young and beautiful lana del rey, ride lana del rey, lana del rey age, youtube lana del rey, lana del rey doin time and love song.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lana Del Rey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones