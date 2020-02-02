Hello! I have found some fun facts on January Jones, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like January Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is January Jones right now? On Google Trends January Jones had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare January Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.3. so by that measure, January Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that January Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how January Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for January Jones are also searching for these related terms: spinning out, mad men, january jones spinning out, mad men january jones, dow jones, january jones son, january jones love actually, love actually, kaya scodelario, january jones instagram, jon hamm, january jones nick viall, january jones hot, nick viall, january jones jon hamm, christina hendricks, mad men cast, x men first class, january jones age, january jones baby daddy, madmen, emma frost, january jones son father, anger management and who is january jones.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding January Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones