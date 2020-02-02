What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have always appreciated Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 72 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 76.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.9. so by that measure, Jason Mraz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: lucky, lucky jason mraz, jason mraz songs, im yours, im yours jason mraz, jason mraz song, have it all jason mraz, lirik jason mraz, lucky jason mraz lyrics, jason mraz 93 million miles, youtube jason mraz, lyrics have it all jason mraz, have it all lyrics, jason mraz love someone, jason mraz tour, jason mraz colbie caillat, best friend jason mraz, you and i jason mraz, colbie caillat, jason mraz im yours lyrics, jason mraz im yours chords, jason mars, i wont give up jason mraz, lucky jason mraz chords and jason mraz concert.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones