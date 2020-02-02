Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.2. so by that measure, Jonah Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, jonah hill 2019, jonah hill superbad, jonah hill sister, seth rogen, superbad, wolf of wall street, jonah hill wolf of wall street, 21 jump street, jonah hill net worth, jonah hill 21 jump street, jonah hill netflix, jonah hill james franco, beanie feldstein jonah hill, beanie feldstein, jonah hill gif, leonardo dicaprio, james franco, jonah hill leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill fat, jonah hill meme, jonah hill war dogs, channing tatum and jonah hill 90s.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones