Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 82 eight days ago, 83 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 76 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.7. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order mariska hargitay, law and order, jayne mansfield, law and order svu, peter hermann, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay age, mariska hargitay mom, svu cast, mariska hargitay kids, olivia benson, law and order cast, mariska hargitay 2019, kelli giddish, law and order svu cast, christopher meloni, mariska hargitay children, how old is mariska hargitay, who is mariska hargitay, mariska hargitay instagram, special victims unit and mariska hargitay young.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones