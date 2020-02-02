What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have always appreciated Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.8. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: white collar, henry cavill, matt bomer henry cavill, matt bomer husband, matt bomer gay, matt bomer simon halls, matt bomer magic mike, the sinner, matt bomer kids, matt bomer american horror story, magic mike, american horror story, witcher, matt bomer instagram, matt bomer superman, matt bomer glee, matt bomer height, the witcher, neal caffrey, matt bomer golden globes, matt bomer ahs, white collar cast, matt bomer net worth, matt bomer imdb and matt damon.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones