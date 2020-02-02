Hello! I have found some interesting information on Ciara, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ciara, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ciara right now? On Google Trends Ciara had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Ciara’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.2. so by that measure, Ciara has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ciara never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ciara has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Ciara are also searching for these related terms: ciara russell, ciara wilson, russell wilson ciara, russell wilson, ciara instagram, ciara bravo, ciara song, ciara 2019, future ciara, russell and ciara, future, level up ciara, level up, ciara level up, ciara songs, russell wilson and ciara, beyonce, ciara get up, get up, ciara singer, ciara net worth, ciara michael kors, ciara kelly, ciara age and ciara body.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ciara, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones