Hello! I have found some curious things on Malin Akerman, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Malin Akerman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Malin Akerman right now? On Google Trends Malin Akerman had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Malin Akerman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.9. so by that measure, Malin Akerman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Malin Akerman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Malin Akerman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Malin Akerman are also searching for these related terms: watchmen, watchmen movie, dollface, billions, rampage, dollface cast, watchmen cast, carla gugino, medical police, couples retreat, the heartbreak kid, silk spectre, malin åkerman and kristen bell.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Malin Akerman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones