Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Wiz Khalifa, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Wiz Khalifa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Wiz Khalifa right now? On Google Trends Wiz Khalifa had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Wiz Khalifa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.9. so by that measure, Wiz Khalifa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Wiz Khalifa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Wiz Khalifa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Wiz Khalifa are also searching for these related terms: wiz khalifa lyrics, snoop dogg wiz khalifa, snoop dogg, wiz khalifa see you again, wiz khalifa song, see you again, wiz khalifa mp3 download, wiz khalifa songs, wiz khalifa 2019, wiz khalifa net worth, wiz khalifa weed, wiz khalifa promises, wiz khalifa black and yellow, wiz khalifa dead, wiz khalifa and snoop dogg, wiz khalifa amber rose, wiz khalifa movie, charlie puth, wiz khalifa age, amber rose, black and yellow, wiz khalifa music, see you again lyrics, wiz khalifa album and wiz khalifa young wild and free.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Wiz Khalifa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones